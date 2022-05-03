Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVGI opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.