Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVGI opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

