Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Community West Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.91. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Community West Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

