Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCU shares. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE CCU traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 76,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,056. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

