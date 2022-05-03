Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CODI opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CODI. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

