CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Purchases $42,905.28 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,736 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,905.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,064,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $494,622.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder bought 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 94,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,467. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28.

CMPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.