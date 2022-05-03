comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCOR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,283. The company has a market cap of $185.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55. comScore has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 936,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in comScore by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

