Conceal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $123,906.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $123,906.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,953,624 coins and its circulating supply is 11,936,653 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

