Conceal Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $126,388.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.77 or 0.99981329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00233773 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00101141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00144885 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.48 or 0.00275225 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,956,509 coins and its circulating supply is 11,938,944 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.