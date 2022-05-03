Condor Capital Management Buys New Position in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Condor Capital Management owned 0.05% of Alpine 4 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine 4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine 4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

