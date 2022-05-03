Condor Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 207,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,842. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

