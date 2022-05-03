Condor Capital Management Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,753. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

