Condor Capital Management Makes New $762,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.63% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,314. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.