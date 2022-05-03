Condor Capital Management Raises Position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) by 189.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Home Plate Acquisition were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPLTU. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPLTU remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

