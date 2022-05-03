Condor Capital Management Sells 917 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 563,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,246. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.