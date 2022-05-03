Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,829 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,829 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $152.72. 38,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,043 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,594. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

