Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,269 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,856. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.66.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

