Connectus Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 55,953 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. 246,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

