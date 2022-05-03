Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 104.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Textron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

