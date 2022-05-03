Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $3.17 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in McKesson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,370 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.97 and its 200-day moving average is $260.66. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

