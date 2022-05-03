Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 122.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,844. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

