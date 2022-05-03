Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2,453.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Copart by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Copart by 117.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.47. 773,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,553. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

