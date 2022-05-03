Cormark Increases Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.27.

Shares of TSE:SSL traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.26. 1,002,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,310. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.69. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.86 and a 12 month high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,869,694.99. Insiders sold a total of 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249 in the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

