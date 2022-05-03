Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.3% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 446.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 565.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 86.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.13. 3,969,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,463. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

