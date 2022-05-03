Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

