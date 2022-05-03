Cowen Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.78.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.59. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,297 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.