Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COWN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $677.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $900,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cowen by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

