Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $169.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

