CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Trading Up 0.4%

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Rating) was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 36,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. The company has a market cap of C$357.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97.
About CRH Medical (TSE:CRH)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.