Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,577 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 557,094 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 722,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,728. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.30. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.