CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $175.00

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $496,008.54 and $175.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00222186 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 198.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00443744 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,800.22 or 1.86560810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars.

