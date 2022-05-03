CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jonestrading from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $49.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

