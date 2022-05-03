CURO Group Holdings Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

CURO Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 303,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $406.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.56.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CURO Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.