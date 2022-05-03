CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in CVB Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.