Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Down 2.3%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 440,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

