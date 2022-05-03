Datamine (DAM) Hits Market Cap of $218,072.75

Datamine (DAM) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $218,072.75 and $1,814.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00246844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004287 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $718.77 or 0.01905738 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,133,851 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

