DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1,658.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000243 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

