DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 422 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 417.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $528.08. 2,397,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $371.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

