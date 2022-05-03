DB Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 572 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,129,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.35. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

