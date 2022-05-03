DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,808 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,643,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,939,965. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

