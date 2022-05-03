DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,751. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.11 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

