DB Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $101.37 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

