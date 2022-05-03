DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

ILCG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 170,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

