DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Anthem by 57.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.64.

ANTM stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $498.48. 831,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,227. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.94.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

