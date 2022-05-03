DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Update

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DBSDY opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About DBS Group (Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.