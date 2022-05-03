DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $1.06 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00222186 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 198.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00443744 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,800.22 or 1.86560810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,962,689 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

