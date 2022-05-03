Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DROOF has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.56) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.51) to GBX 163 ($2.04) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Deliveroo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.33.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

