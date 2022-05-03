Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives GBX 290.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290.50 ($3.63).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROO. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 295 ($3.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.51) to GBX 163 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.41), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($55,544.33).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.74. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 99.04 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($4.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.70.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

