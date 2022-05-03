Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DENN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 590,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,864. The stock has a market cap of $809.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $19.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.
About Denny’s (Get Rating)
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
