Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 590,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,864. The stock has a market cap of $809.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Denny’s by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Denny’s by 606.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Denny’s by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,349 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

