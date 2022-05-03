Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Volume Tops $391,106.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $391,106.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00220295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00479326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00038980 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,016.75 or 1.90779872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,292,436 coins and its circulating supply is 161,946,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

