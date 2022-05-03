Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 260

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 270 to SEK 260 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.57.

SDVKY opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.34. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after buying an additional 1,399,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

